Kinoafisha Persons Rob Mars Awards

Awards and nominations of Rob Mars

Rob Mars
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
