Julia Sweeney
Awards and nominations of Julia Sweeney
Razzie Awards 1996
Worst Actress
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst New Star
Nominee
Worst New Star
Nominee
