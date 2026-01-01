Menu
Marc Evan Jackson
Date of Birth
21 August 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Comedy actor, The Adventurer, Action hero

Popular Films

Brooklyn Nine-Nine 8.1
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013)
The Good Place 8.1
The Good Place (2016)
The Baby-Sitters Club 7.1
The Baby-Sitters Club (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Popular Theory 6.8
Popular Theory Popular Theory
Comedy, Family 2024, USA
Digman! 6.5
Digman!
Adventure, Comedy 2023, USA
Finding 'Ohana 6
Finding 'Ohana Finding 'Ohana
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2021, USA
Queenpins 6.4
Queenpins Queenpins
Comedy 2021, USA
The Baby-Sitters Club 7.1
The Baby-Sitters Club
Drama, Comedy, Family 2020, USA
The High Note 6.7
The High Note The High Note
Drama, Musical, Romantic 2020, USA
We Bare Bears: The Movie 6.9
We Bare Bears: The Movie We Bare Bears: The Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2020, USA
Splitting Up Together 6.8
Splitting Up Together
Comedy, Romantic 2018, USA
The Good Place 8.1
The Good Place
Comedy, Fantasy, Mystery 2016, USA
The Spoils Before Dying 6.4
The Spoils Before Dying
Comedy, Crime 2015, USA
Brooklyn Nine-Nine 8.1
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Comedy, Action, Crime 2013, USA
