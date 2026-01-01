Menu
Marc Evan Jackson
Marc Evan Jackson
Marc Evan Jackson
Marc Evan Jackson
Marc Evan Jackson
Date of Birth
21 August 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Comedy actor, The Adventurer, Action hero
Popular Films
8.1
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
(2013)
8.1
The Good Place
(2016)
7.1
The Baby-Sitters Club
(2020)
6
Actor
11
6.8
Popular Theory
Popular Theory
Comedy, Family
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
Digman!
Adventure, Comedy
2023, USA
6
Finding 'Ohana
Finding 'Ohana
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2021, USA
6.4
Queenpins
Queenpins
Comedy
2021, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
The Baby-Sitters Club
Drama, Comedy, Family
2020, USA
6.7
The High Note
The High Note
Drama, Musical, Romantic
2020, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
We Bare Bears: The Movie
We Bare Bears: The Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2020, USA
6.8
Splitting Up Together
Comedy, Romantic
2018, USA
8.1
The Good Place
Comedy, Fantasy, Mystery
2016, USA
6.4
The Spoils Before Dying
Comedy, Crime
2015, USA
8.1
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Comedy, Action, Crime
2013, USA
