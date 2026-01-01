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Shorena Shoniya
Shorena Shoniya Shorena Shoniya
Kinoafisha Persons Shorena Shoniya

Shorena Shoniya

Shorena Shoniya

Date of Birth
13 June 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Ni shagu nazad! 5.7
Ni shagu nazad! (2019)
Taynaya lyubov 0.0
Taynaya lyubov (2019)
Perevod ne trebuetsya 0.0
Perevod ne trebuetsya (2020)

Filmography

Perevod ne trebuetsya
Perevod ne trebuetsya
Drama, Romantic 2020, Ukraine
Taynaya lyubov
Taynaya lyubov
Drama, Romantic, 2019, Ukraine
Ni shagu nazad! 5.7
Ni shagu nazad!
Drama, War, 2019, Ukraine
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