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Filmography
Shorena Shoniya
Shorena Shoniya
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shorena Shoniya
Shorena Shoniya
Shorena Shoniya
Date of Birth
13 June 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
5.7
Ni shagu nazad!
(2019)
0.0
Taynaya lyubov
(2019)
0.0
Perevod ne trebuetsya
(2020)
Filmography
Perevod ne trebuetsya
Drama, Romantic
2020, Ukraine
Taynaya lyubov
Drama, Romantic,
2019, Ukraine
5.7
Ni shagu nazad!
Drama, War,
2019, Ukraine
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