Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons T.R. Knight Awards

Awards and nominations of T.R. Knight

T.R. Knight
Awards and nominations of T.R. Knight
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007 Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more