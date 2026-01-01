Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksandr Shestopalov Aleksandr Shestopalov
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Shestopalov

Aleksandr Shestopalov

Aleksandr Shestopalov

Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Himik 5.9
Himik (2010)
Povorot na schaste 0.0
Povorot na schaste (2022)
Esli serdce drognet 0.0
Esli serdce drognet (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Konec igry
Konec igry
Detective 2024, Russia
Esli serdce drognet
Esli serdce drognet
Romantic 2023, Russia
Dvoe na krayu
Dvoe na krayu
Romantic 2023, Russia
Schaste na desert
Schaste na desert
Romantic 2023, Russia
8 let v ozhidanii lyubvi
8 let v ozhidanii lyubvi
Drama, Romantic 2023, Russia
Povorot na schaste
Povorot na schaste
Romantic 2022, Russia
Lyubov bez prava peredachi
Lyubov bez prava peredachi
Romantic 2022, Russia
Himik 5.9
Himik
Crime, Drama 2010, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more