Aleksandr Shestopalov
Aleksandr Shestopalov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Shestopalov
Aleksandr Shestopalov
Aleksandr Shestopalov
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.9
Himik
(2010)
0.0
Povorot na schaste
(2022)
0.0
Esli serdce drognet
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2024
2023
2022
2010
All
8
TV Shows
8
Actor
8
Konec igry
Detective
2024, Russia
Esli serdce drognet
Romantic
2023, Russia
Dvoe na krayu
Romantic
2023, Russia
Schaste na desert
Romantic
2023, Russia
8 let v ozhidanii lyubvi
Drama, Romantic
2023, Russia
Povorot na schaste
Romantic
2022, Russia
Lyubov bez prava peredachi
Romantic
2022, Russia
5.9
Himik
Crime, Drama
2010, Russia
