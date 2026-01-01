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About
Filmography
Mariya Zhiganova
Mariya Zhiganova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mariya Zhiganova
Mariya Zhiganova
Mariya Zhiganova
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.2
Chingachguk
(2022)
7.3
Vysokie stavki
(2015)
7.1
Rycar nashego vremeni
(2019)
Filmography
8.2
Chingachguk
Detective, Thriller
2022, Russia
7.1
Rycar nashego vremeni
Crime, Detective,
2019, Russia
7.3
Vysokie stavki
Crime
2015, Russia
6.7
Syn otca narodov
Drama, War, History
2013, Russia/Ukraine/Belarus
Morskie dyavoly. Smerch. Sudby
Action
2013, Russia
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