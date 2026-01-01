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Mariya Zhiganova Mariya Zhiganova
Kinoafisha Persons Mariya Zhiganova

Mariya Zhiganova

Mariya Zhiganova

Actor type
Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Chingachguk 8.2
Chingachguk (2022)
Vysokie stavki 7.3
Vysokie stavki (2015)
Rycar nashego vremeni 7.1
Rycar nashego vremeni (2019)

Filmography

Chingachguk 8.2
Chingachguk
Detective, Thriller 2022, Russia
Rycar nashego vremeni 7.1
Rycar nashego vremeni
Crime, Detective, 2019, Russia
Vysokie stavki 7.3
Vysokie stavki
Crime 2015, Russia
Syn otca narodov 6.7
Syn otca narodov
Drama, War, History 2013, Russia/Ukraine/Belarus
Morskie dyavoly. Smerch. Sudby
Morskie dyavoly. Smerch. Sudby
Action 2013, Russia
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