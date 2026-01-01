Menu
Marta Golubeva Marta Golubeva
Kinoafisha Persons Marta Golubeva

Marta Golubeva

Marta Golubeva

Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Vmeste navsegda 8.4
Vmeste navsegda (2021)
Sonata dlya gornichnoj 4.4
Sonata dlya gornichnoj (2020)
Akvareli 0.0
Akvareli (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Ohota
Detective, Romantic 2025, Russia
Mama vsegda prava
Romantic 2023, Russia
Vmeste navsegda 8.4
Drama, Romantic 2021, Russia
Sonata dlya gornichnoj 4.4
Romantic 2020, Russia
Sinee ozero
Romantic 2019, Russia
Akvareli
Romantic 2018, Russia
Rasplata za schaste
Romantic 2016, Russia/Belarus
Moy chuzhoy rebenok
Romantic 2016, Russia
Sneg rastaet v sentyabre
Drama, Romantic 2015, Russia
Nedotroga
Drama, Romantic 2014, Russia
Sila lyubvi
Drama, Romantic 2014, Russia
С чистого листа
Romantic 2013, Russia
