Marta Golubeva
Marta Golubeva
Marta Golubeva
Marta Golubeva
Marta Golubeva
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.4
Vmeste navsegda
(2021)
4.4
Sonata dlya gornichnoj
(2020)
0.0
Akvareli
(2018)
Filmography
Ohota
Detective, Romantic
2025, Russia
Mama vsegda prava
Romantic
2023, Russia
8.4
Vmeste navsegda
Drama, Romantic
2021, Russia
4.4
Sonata dlya gornichnoj
Romantic
2020, Russia
Sinee ozero
Romantic
2019, Russia
Akvareli
Romantic
2018, Russia
Rasplata za schaste
Romantic
2016, Russia/Belarus
Moy chuzhoy rebenok
Romantic
2016, Russia
Sneg rastaet v sentyabre
Drama, Romantic
2015, Russia
Nedotroga
Drama, Romantic
2014, Russia
Sila lyubvi
Drama, Romantic
2014, Russia
С чистого листа
С чистого листа
Romantic
2013, Russia
