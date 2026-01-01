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Yuriy Kruglov Yuriy Kruglov
Kinoafisha Persons Yuriy Kruglov

Yuriy Kruglov

Yuriy Kruglov

Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Kochevnica 7.0
Kochevnica (2022)
Vysshaya mera 6.3
Vysshaya mera (2024)
Krash-test 5.4
Krash-test (2023)

Filmography

Garmon Pobedy
Drama, War 2026, Russia
V zapadne
V zapadne
Romantic 2025, Russia
Pod pokrovom nadezhdy
Pod pokrovom nadezhdy
Romantic, 2025, Russia
Vysshaya mera 6.3
Vysshaya mera
Crime, Detective, Drama 2024, Russia
Ya zaberu tvoyu lyubov
Ya zaberu tvoyu lyubov
Romantic, 2023, Russia
Krash-test 5.4
Krash-test Krash-test
Drama 2023, Russia
Watch trailer
Ni k selu, ni k gorodu 2
Ni k selu, ni k gorodu 2
Romantic, 2022, Russia
Kochevnica 7
Kochevnica
Detective, Romantic 2022, Russia
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