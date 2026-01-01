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Filmography
Yuriy Kruglov
Yuriy Kruglov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuriy Kruglov
Yuriy Kruglov
Yuriy Kruglov
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.0
Kochevnica
(2022)
6.3
Vysshaya mera
(2024)
5.4
Krash-test
(2023)
Filmography
Garmon Pobedy
Drama, War
2026, Russia
V zapadne
Romantic
2025, Russia
Pod pokrovom nadezhdy
Romantic,
2025, Russia
6.3
Vysshaya mera
Crime, Detective, Drama
2024, Russia
Ya zaberu tvoyu lyubov
Romantic,
2023, Russia
5.4
Krash-test
Krash-test
Drama
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
Ni k selu, ni k gorodu 2
Romantic,
2022, Russia
7
Kochevnica
Detective, Romantic
2022, Russia
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