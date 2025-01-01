Menu
Filmography
Aleksandra Bolshakova
Aleksandra Bolshakova
Date of Birth
3 February 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Popular Films
9.7
Chernoe solnce
(2024)
0.0
Bezdna
(2022)
0.0
Eksklyuziv
(2021)
8
Denezhnoe derevo
Detective
2025, Russia
9.7
Chernoe solnce
Detective
2024, Russia
Eksklyuziv 2
Detective
2023, Russia
Eksklyuziv 3
Detective
2023, Russia
Bezdna
Drama, Detective
2022, Russia
Chelovek iz doma naprotiv
Detective
2022, Russia
Eksklyuziv
Detective
2021, Russia
Severnoe siyanie
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2018, Russia
