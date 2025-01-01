Menu
Aleksandra Bolshakova

Date of Birth
3 February 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius

Popular Films

Chernoe solnce 9.7
Chernoe solnce (2024)
Bezdna 0.0
Bezdna (2022)
Eksklyuziv 0.0
Eksklyuziv (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 8 TV Shows 8 Actress 8
Denezhnoe derevo
Denezhnoe derevo
Detective 2025, Russia
Chernoe solnce 9.7
Chernoe solnce
Detective 2024, Russia
Eksklyuziv 2
Detective 2023, Russia
Eksklyuziv 3
Detective 2023, Russia
Bezdna
Bezdna
Drama, Detective 2022, Russia
Chelovek iz doma naprotiv
Chelovek iz doma naprotiv
Detective 2022, Russia
Eksklyuziv
Eksklyuziv
Detective 2021, Russia
Severnoe siyanie
Severnoe siyanie
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2018, Russia
