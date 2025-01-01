Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Abel Vang
Abel Vang
Kinoafisha
Persons
Abel Vang
Abel Vang
Abel Vang
Popular Films
4.7
They Live in the Grey
(2022)
4.5
What Lies Below
(2020)
4.2
Bedeviled
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Horror
Mystery
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2022
2020
2016
All
3
Films
3
Producer
3
Director
2
Writer
2
4.7
They Live in the Grey
They Live in the Grey
Horror, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
4.5
What Lies Below
What Lies Below
Mystery, Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi
2020, USA
4.2
Bedeviled
Bedeviled
Horror, Mystery, Thriller
2016, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree