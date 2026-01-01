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Nina Gogayeva
Nina Gogayeva Nina Gogayeva
Kinoafisha Persons Nina Gogayeva

Nina Gogayeva

Nina Gogayeva

Date of Birth
9 January 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Pod napryazheniem 8.7
Pod napryazheniem (2022)
Vragi 7.5
Vragi (2026)
The Sniffer 7.5
The Sniffer (2013)

Filmography

Vragi 7.5
Vragi
Action, Crime 2026, Russia
Pin-kod 5.8
Pin-kod
Drama, Detective 2025, Russia
Kareristki 7.1
Kareristki
Comedy 2024, Russia
Semejnye prizraki
Semejnye prizraki
Romantic 2024, Russia
Pod napryazheniem 8.7
Pod napryazheniem
Detective, Drama, Thriller 2022, Russia
Byvshih ne byvaet 7.2
Byvshih ne byvaet
Crime, Drama 2021, Russia
Nagiev na karantine 6.2
Nagiev na karantine
Comedy 2020, Russia
Vzryv 7.4
Vzryv
Drama, Crime 2020, Russia
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