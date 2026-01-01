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Filmography
Nina Gogayeva
Nina Gogayeva
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nina Gogayeva
Nina Gogayeva
Nina Gogayeva
Date of Birth
9 January 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.7
Pod napryazheniem
(2022)
7.5
Vragi
(2026)
7.5
The Sniffer
(2013)
Filmography
7.5
Vragi
Action, Crime
2026, Russia
5.8
Pin-kod
Drama, Detective
2025, Russia
7.1
Kareristki
Comedy
2024, Russia
Semejnye prizraki
Romantic
2024, Russia
8.7
Pod napryazheniem
Detective, Drama, Thriller
2022, Russia
7.2
Byvshih ne byvaet
Crime, Drama
2021, Russia
6.2
Nagiev na karantine
Comedy
2020, Russia
7.4
Vzryv
Drama, Crime
2020, Russia
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