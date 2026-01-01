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Kseniya Nepotrebnaya Kseniya Nepotrebnaya
Kinoafisha Persons Kseniya Nepotrebnaya

Kseniya Nepotrebnaya

Kseniya Nepotrebnaya

Date of Birth
26 March 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Romantic actress, Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Granica Mirov 7.6
Granica Mirov (2025)
Ozabochennye, ili Lyubov zla 6.6
Ozabochennye, ili Lyubov zla (2015)
Ne govorite mne o nem 5.4
Ne govorite mne o nem (2016)

Filmography

Prozrenije
Prozrenije
Romantic, Drama 2026, Russia
Ee tajna
Ee tajna
Romantic, Drama 2026, Russia
Granica Mirov 7.6
Granica Mirov
Comedy, Sci-Fi 2025, Russia
Pochuvstvuj moyu bol
Pochuvstvuj moyu bol
Romantic, 2025, Russia
Solnce za oblakami
Solnce za oblakami
Drama, Romantic, 2025, Russia
Hochu tebe verit
Hochu tebe verit
Romantic 2022, Ukraine
Vozvraschenie
Vozvraschenie
Drama, Romantic, 2020, Russia
Ne govorite mne o nem 5.4
Ne govorite mne o nem
Romantic 2016, Russia
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