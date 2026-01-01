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Filmography
Kseniya Nepotrebnaya
Kseniya Nepotrebnaya
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kseniya Nepotrebnaya
Kseniya Nepotrebnaya
Kseniya Nepotrebnaya
Date of Birth
26 March 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.6
Granica Mirov
(2025)
6.6
Ozabochennye, ili Lyubov zla
(2015)
5.4
Ne govorite mne o nem
(2016)
Filmography
Prozrenije
Romantic, Drama
2026, Russia
Ee tajna
Romantic, Drama
2026, Russia
7.6
Granica Mirov
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2025, Russia
Pochuvstvuj moyu bol
Romantic,
2025, Russia
Solnce za oblakami
Drama, Romantic,
2025, Russia
Hochu tebe verit
Romantic
2022, Ukraine
Vozvraschenie
Drama, Romantic,
2020, Russia
5.4
Ne govorite mne o nem
Romantic
2016, Russia
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