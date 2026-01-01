Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Natalya Belyaeva
Natalya Belyaeva
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalya Belyaeva
Natalya Belyaeva
Natalya Belyaeva
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.1
YA khochu! YA budu!
(2023)
6.1
Shapovalov
(2012)
6.1
Igry
(2024)
Filmography
Gorkij shokolad
Romantic, Drama
2026, Russia
6.1
Igry
Drama, Sport
2024, Russia
Povorot k schastyu
Romantic
2023, Russia
6.1
YA khochu! YA budu!
YA khochu! YA budu!
Comedy, Romantic
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
4
Dvoynaya lozh
Romantic,
2018, Russia
Propavshiy zhenih
Romantic
2015, Russia
6.1
Shapovalov
Drama, Crime, Detective
2012, Russia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree