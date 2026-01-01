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Natalya Belyaeva Natalya Belyaeva
Kinoafisha Persons Natalya Belyaeva

Natalya Belyaeva

Natalya Belyaeva

Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

YA khochu! YA budu! 6.1
YA khochu! YA budu! (2023)
Shapovalov 6.1
Shapovalov (2012)
Igry 6.1
Igry (2024)

Filmography

Gorkij shokolad
Gorkij shokolad
Romantic, Drama 2026, Russia
Igry 6.1
Igry
Drama, Sport 2024, Russia
Povorot k schastyu
Povorot k schastyu
Romantic 2023, Russia
YA khochu! YA budu! 6.1
YA khochu! YA budu! YA khochu! YA budu!
Comedy, Romantic 2023, Russia
Watch trailer
Dvoynaya lozh 4
Dvoynaya lozh
Romantic, 2018, Russia
Propavshiy zhenih
Propavshiy zhenih
Romantic 2015, Russia
Shapovalov 6.1
Shapovalov
Drama, Crime, Detective 2012, Russia
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