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Nathan Furst
Nathan Furst Nathan Furst
Kinoafisha Persons Nathan Furst

Nathan Furst

Nathan Furst

Date of Birth
4 July 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer

Popular Films

Need for Speed 7.1
Need for Speed (2014)
57 Seconds 7.1
57 Seconds (2023)
Waiting for Lightning 7.1
Waiting for Lightning (2012)

Filmography

A Breed Apart 2.8
A Breed Apart A Breed Apart
Action, Horror 2025, USA / Monaco
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Project X-Traction 6.5
Project X-Traction Hidden Strike
Action 2023, USA
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57 Seconds 7.1
57 Seconds 57 Seconds
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2023, USA
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Love Is A Gun Love Is A Gun
Crime, Drama 2020, USA
Nightmare Shark 3.7
Nightmare Shark Curse of the Dream Witch
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2018, USA
6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain 6.1
6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain 6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain
Thriller, Drama 2017, USA
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Need for Speed 7.1
Need for Speed Need for Speed
Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime 2014, USA
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12 Rounds 2: Reloaded 5.3
12 Rounds 2: Reloaded 12 Rounds 2: Reloaded
Thriller, Adventure, Action 2013, USA
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