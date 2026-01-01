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About
Nathan Furst
Nathan Furst
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nathan Furst
Nathan Furst
Nathan Furst
Date of Birth
4 July 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Popular Films
7.1
Need for Speed
(2014)
7.1
57 Seconds
(2023)
7.1
Waiting for Lightning
(2012)
Filmography
2.8
A Breed Apart
A Breed Apart
Action, Horror
2025, USA / Monaco
Watch trailer
6.5
Project X-Traction
Hidden Strike
Action
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
57 Seconds
57 Seconds
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
Love Is A Gun
Love Is A Gun
Crime, Drama
2020, USA
3.7
Nightmare Shark
Curse of the Dream Witch
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2018, USA
6.1
6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain
6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain
Thriller, Drama
2017, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Need for Speed
Need for Speed
Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime
2014, USA
Watch trailer
5.3
12 Rounds 2: Reloaded
12 Rounds 2: Reloaded
Thriller, Adventure, Action
2013, USA
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