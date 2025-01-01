Menu
Sydney Sweeney
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Performance in a Show
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
