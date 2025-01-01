Menu
Agustín Almodóvar
Awards
Awards and nominations of Agustín Almodóvar
Agustín Almodóvar
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Agustín Almodóvar
BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2000
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
