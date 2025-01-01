Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Agustín Almodóvar Awards

Awards and nominations of Agustín Almodóvar

Agustín Almodóvar
Awards and nominations of Agustín Almodóvar
BAFTA Awards 2012 BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2003 BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2000 BAFTA Awards 2000
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
 Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020 BAFTA Awards 2020
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
 Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010 BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007 BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005 BAFTA Awards 2005
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999 BAFTA Awards 1999
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more