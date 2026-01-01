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Yûto Uemura Yûto Uemura
Kinoafisha Persons Yûto Uemura

Yûto Uemura

Yûto Uemura

Date of Birth
23 October 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Action hero, Fantasy hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Monster 8.5
Monster (2004)
Violet Evergarden 8.4
Violet Evergarden (2018)
Kaze ga Tsuyoku Fuiteiru 8.1
Kaze ga Tsuyoku Fuiteiru (2018)

Filmography

The Classroom of the Black Cat and a Witch
The Classroom of the Black Cat and a Witch
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy 2026, Japan
Moonrise 6.2
Moonrise
Fantasy, Sci-Fi, 2025, Japan
Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter 6.1
Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter
Anime, Drama 2025, Japan
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube 6.3
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube
Anime, Horror, Action 2025, Japan
Rising Impact 7.4
Rising Impact
Anime, Sport 2024, Japan
Sugar Apple Fairy Tale 7.3
Sugar Apple Fairy Tale
Anime, Fantasy 2023, Japan
AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline 5.6
AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline
Drama, Action, Anime, Sci-Fi 2021, Japan
Bungou Stray Dogs Wan!
Bungou Stray Dogs Wan!
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy 2021, Japan
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