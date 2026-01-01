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About
Filmography
Yûto Uemura
Yûto Uemura
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yûto Uemura
Yûto Uemura
Yûto Uemura
Date of Birth
23 October 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Action hero
,
Fantasy hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.5
Monster
(2004)
8.4
Violet Evergarden
(2018)
8.1
Kaze ga Tsuyoku Fuiteiru
(2018)
Filmography
The Classroom of the Black Cat and a Witch
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy
2026, Japan
6.2
Moonrise
Fantasy, Sci-Fi,
2025, Japan
6.1
Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter
Anime, Drama
2025, Japan
6.3
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube
Anime, Horror, Action
2025, Japan
7.4
Rising Impact
Anime, Sport
2024, Japan
7.3
Sugar Apple Fairy Tale
Anime, Fantasy
2023, Japan
5.6
AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline
Drama, Action, Anime, Sci-Fi
2021, Japan
Bungou Stray Dogs Wan!
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy
2021, Japan
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