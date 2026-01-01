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Filmography
Chiara Martegiani
Chiara Martegiani
Kinoafisha
Persons
Chiara Martegiani
Chiara Martegiani
Chiara Martegiani
Date of Birth
12 August 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.3
Sanctuary
(2019)
5.8
Meno male che ci sei
(2009)
5.5
Ride
(2018)
Filmography
5.4
Diabolik: Who Are You?
Diabolik: Chi sei?
Action, Crime, Detective
2023, Italy
Watch trailer
6.3
Sanctuary
Drama, Thriller
2019, Sweden
5.5
Ride
Ride
Drama
2018, Italy
5.8
Meno male che ci sei
Meno male che ci sei
Drama, Comedy
2009, Italy
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