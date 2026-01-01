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Chiara Martegiani
Chiara Martegiani Chiara Martegiani
Kinoafisha Persons Chiara Martegiani

Chiara Martegiani

Chiara Martegiani

Date of Birth
12 August 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Sanctuary 6.3
Sanctuary (2019)
Meno male che ci sei 5.8
Meno male che ci sei (2009)
Ride 5.5
Ride (2018)

Filmography

Diabolik: Who Are You? 5.4
Diabolik: Who Are You? Diabolik: Chi sei?
Action, Crime, Detective 2023, Italy
Watch trailer
Sanctuary 6.3
Sanctuary
Drama, Thriller 2019, Sweden
Ride 5.5
Ride Ride
Drama 2018, Italy
Meno male che ci sei 5.8
Meno male che ci sei Meno male che ci sei
Drama, Comedy 2009, Italy
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