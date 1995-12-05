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Filmography
Ziyi Meng
Ziyi Meng
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ziyi Meng
Ziyi Meng
Ziyi Meng
Date of Birth
5 December 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.7
The Untamed
(2019)
7.5
The Legend of Heroes
(2024)
0.0
Sword Snow Stride
(2021)
Filmography
Blossoms of Power
Drama, Romantic
2026, China
7.5
The Legend of Heroes
Drama, Action, Adventure,
2024, China
Sword Snow Stride
Drama, Action
2021, China
8.7
The Untamed
Drama, Romantic, Fantasy,
2019, China
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