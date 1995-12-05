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Ziyi Meng Ziyi Meng
Kinoafisha Persons Ziyi Meng

Ziyi Meng

Ziyi Meng

Date of Birth
5 December 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

The Untamed 8.7
The Untamed (2019)
The Legend of Heroes 7.5
The Legend of Heroes (2024)
Sword Snow Stride 0.0
Sword Snow Stride (2021)

Filmography

Blossoms of Power
Blossoms of Power
Drama, Romantic 2026, China
The Legend of Heroes 7.5
The Legend of Heroes
Drama, Action, Adventure, 2024, China
Sword Snow Stride
Sword Snow Stride
Drama, Action 2021, China
The Untamed 8.7
The Untamed
Drama, Romantic, Fantasy, 2019, China
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