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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aki Toyosaki
Aki Toyosaki
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aki Toyosaki
Aki Toyosaki
Aki Toyosaki
Date of Birth
28 October 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Height
169 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Fantasy heroine
,
Comedy actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.1
Made in Abyss
(2017)
8.0
Ano Hi Mita Hana no Namae wo Bokutachi wa Mada Shiranai
(2011)
7.9
Berserk: The Golden Age Arc III - The Advent
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Anime
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
Musical
Romantic
Sci-Fi
War
Year
All
2026
2025
2023
2022
2019
2018
2017
2016
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
All
23
Films
3
TV Shows
20
Actress
23
The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic, Anime
2026, Japan
6.3
The Earthbound Mole
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy
2025, Japan
6.4
Gamera -Rebirth-
Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2023, Japan/USA
6.4
The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy,
2023, Japan
6.9
Parallel World Pharmacy
Anime, Fantasy,
2022, Japan
7.1
The Hero is Overpowered But Overly Cautious
Anime,
2019, Japan
6.2
Maou-sama, Retry!
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2019, Japan
7.9
Yuru Camp
Comedy, Adventure, Anime
2018, Japan
8.1
Made in Abyss
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2017, Japan
6.4
Scum's Wish
Drama, Anime, Romantic,
2017, Japan
7.3
Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy
2016, Japan
7.7
Noragami
Comedy, Action, Anime
2014, Japan
6.5
Black Bullet
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi
2014, Japan
7.9
Berserk: The Golden Age Arc III - The Advent
Berserk: Ohgon jidai hen 3 - Kôrin
Animation, Adventure, Fantasy, Anime
2013, Japan
Watch trailer
6.6
Accel World
Drama, Anime, Sci-Fi
2012, Japan
7.2
Kokoro Connect
Drama, Comedy, Anime, Fantasy,
2012, Japan
7.2
Berserk: The Golden Age Arc I - The Egg of the King
Berserk Ogon Jidai-hen I: Hao no Tamago
Fantasy, Drama, Animation, Adventure, Anime
2012, Japan
Watch trailer
8
Ano Hi Mita Hana no Namae wo Bokutachi wa Mada Shiranai
Drama, Anime, Fantasy,
2011, Japan
6.3
Ichiban ushiro no daimaou
Anime, Fantasy
2010, Japan
6.7
Otome Youkai Zakuro
Anime, Fantasy, Romantic, War
2010, Japan
7.7
Kaichou wa Maid-sama!
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2010, Japan
5.5
Book Girl
Bungaku shôjo
Comedy, Fantasy, Animation, Anime
2010, Japan
7.6
K-On!
Anime, Comedy, Musical
2009, Japan
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