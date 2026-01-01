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Aki Toyosaki Aki Toyosaki
Kinoafisha Persons Aki Toyosaki

Aki Toyosaki

Aki Toyosaki

Date of Birth
28 October 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Height
169 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Fantasy heroine, Comedy actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Made in Abyss 8.1
Made in Abyss (2017)
Ano Hi Mita Hana no Namae wo Bokutachi wa Mada Shiranai 8.0
Ano Hi Mita Hana no Namae wo Bokutachi wa Mada Shiranai (2011)
Berserk: The Golden Age Arc III - The Advent 7.9
Berserk: The Golden Age Arc III - The Advent (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King
The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic, Anime 2026, Japan
The Earthbound Mole 6.3
The Earthbound Mole
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Gamera -Rebirth- 6.4
Gamera -Rebirth-
Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2023, Japan/USA
The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure 6.4
The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy, 2023, Japan
Parallel World Pharmacy 6.9
Parallel World Pharmacy
Anime, Fantasy, 2022, Japan
The Hero is Overpowered But Overly Cautious 7.1
The Hero is Overpowered But Overly Cautious
Anime, 2019, Japan
Maou-sama, Retry! 6.2
Maou-sama, Retry!
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2019, Japan
Yuru Camp 7.9
Yuru Camp
Comedy, Adventure, Anime 2018, Japan
Made in Abyss 8.1
Made in Abyss
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2017, Japan
Scum's Wish 6.4
Scum's Wish
Drama, Anime, Romantic, 2017, Japan
Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 7.3
Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy 2016, Japan
Noragami 7.7
Noragami
Comedy, Action, Anime 2014, Japan
Black Bullet 6.5
Black Bullet
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi 2014, Japan
Berserk: The Golden Age Arc III - The Advent 7.9
Berserk: The Golden Age Arc III - The Advent Berserk: Ohgon jidai hen 3 - Kôrin
Animation, Adventure, Fantasy, Anime 2013, Japan
Watch trailer
Accel World 6.6
Accel World
Drama, Anime, Sci-Fi 2012, Japan
Kokoro Connect 7.2
Kokoro Connect
Drama, Comedy, Anime, Fantasy, 2012, Japan
Berserk: The Golden Age Arc I - The Egg of the King 7.2
Berserk: The Golden Age Arc I - The Egg of the King Berserk Ogon Jidai-hen I: Hao no Tamago
Fantasy, Drama, Animation, Adventure, Anime 2012, Japan
Watch trailer
Ano Hi Mita Hana no Namae wo Bokutachi wa Mada Shiranai 8
Ano Hi Mita Hana no Namae wo Bokutachi wa Mada Shiranai
Drama, Anime, Fantasy, 2011, Japan
Ichiban ushiro no daimaou 6.3
Ichiban ushiro no daimaou
Anime, Fantasy 2010, Japan
Otome Youkai Zakuro 6.7
Otome Youkai Zakuro
Anime, Fantasy, Romantic, War 2010, Japan
Kaichou wa Maid-sama! 7.7
Kaichou wa Maid-sama!
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2010, Japan
Book Girl 5.5
Book Girl Bungaku shôjo
Comedy, Fantasy, Animation, Anime 2010, Japan
K-On! 7.6
K-On!
Anime, Comedy, Musical 2009, Japan
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