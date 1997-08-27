Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maksym Samchyk
Maksym Samchyk
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maksym Samchyk
Maksym Samchyk
Maksym Samchyk
Date of Birth
27 August 1997
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.9
Early Swallows
(2019)
6.5
When the Trees Fall
(2018)
0.0
Lyubov Very
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2022
2021
2019
2018
All
4
Films
1
TV Shows
3
Actor
4
Vkus mesti
Drama, Crime, Romantic
2022, Ukraine/Russia
Lyubov Very
Romantic
2021, Ukraine
7.9
Early Swallows
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2019, Ukraine
6.5
When the Trees Fall
Koly padayut dereva
Drama
2018, Ukraine / Poland / North Macedonia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree