Maksym Samchyk

Date of Birth
27 August 1997
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Early Swallows 7.9
Early Swallows (2019)
When the Trees Fall 6.5
When the Trees Fall (2018)
Lyubov Very 0.0
Lyubov Very (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Vkus mesti
Drama, Crime, Romantic 2022, Ukraine/Russia
Lyubov Very
Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Early Swallows 7.9
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2019, Ukraine
When the Trees Fall 6.5
When the Trees Fall Koly padayut dereva
Drama 2018, Ukraine / Poland / North Macedonia
