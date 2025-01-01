Menu
Aysen Gürler
Aysen Gürler
Aysen Gürler
Date of Birth
31 May 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Popular Films
8.5
Kurulus: Osman
(2019)
0.0
Barbaros Hayreddin: Sultanın Fermanı
(2022)
Filmography
Barbaros Hayreddin: Sultanın Fermanı
Adventure, War, History
2022, Turkey
8.5
Kurulus: Osman
Action, Drama, History, Adventure
2019, Turkey
