Aysen Gürler

Date of Birth
31 May 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini

Popular Films

Kurulus: Osman 8.5
Kurulus: Osman (2019)
Barbaros Hayreddin: Sultanın Fermanı 0.0
Barbaros Hayreddin: Sultanın Fermanı (2022)

Filmography

Barbaros Hayreddin: Sultanın Fermanı
Barbaros Hayreddin: Sultanın Fermanı
Adventure, War, History 2022, Turkey
Kurulus: Osman 8.5
Kurulus: Osman
Action, Drama, History, Adventure 2019, Turkey
