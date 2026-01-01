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Emel Dede Emel Dede
Kinoafisha Persons Emel Dede

Emel Dede

Emel Dede

Date of Birth
18 April 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Kurulus: Osman 8.0
Kurulus: Osman (2019)
Payitaht Abdülhamid 5.0
Payitaht Abdülhamid (2017)

Filmography

Kurulus: Osman 8
Kurulus: Osman
Action, Drama, History, Adventure 2019, Turkey
Payitaht Abdülhamid 5
Payitaht Abdülhamid
Drama, History 2017, Turkey
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