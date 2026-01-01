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Filmography
Emel Dede
Emel Dede
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emel Dede
Emel Dede
Emel Dede
Date of Birth
18 April 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.0
Kurulus: Osman
(2019)
5.0
Payitaht Abdülhamid
(2017)
Filmography
8
Kurulus: Osman
Action, Drama, History, Adventure
2019, Turkey
5
Payitaht Abdülhamid
Drama, History
2017, Turkey
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