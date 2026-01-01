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Filmography
Nurettin Sönmez
Nurettin Sönmez
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nurettin Sönmez
Nurettin Sönmez
Nurettin Sönmez
Date of Birth
24 July 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Height
178 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.0
Kurulus: Osman
(2019)
8.0
Dirilis: Ertugrul
(2014)
6.1
Dance with the Jackals 6
(2022)
Filmography
6.1
Sipahi
Drama, Action
2022, Turkey
6.1
Dance with the Jackals 6
Çakallarla Dans 6
Action, Comedy
2022, Turkey
8
Kurulus: Osman
Action, Drama, History, Adventure
2019, Turkey
8
Dirilis: Ertugrul
Action, War, History
2014, Turkey
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