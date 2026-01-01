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Nurettin Sönmez
Nurettin Sönmez Nurettin Sönmez
Kinoafisha Persons Nurettin Sönmez

Nurettin Sönmez

Nurettin Sönmez

Date of Birth
24 July 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Height
178 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Kurulus: Osman 8.0
Kurulus: Osman (2019)
Dirilis: Ertugrul 8.0
Dirilis: Ertugrul (2014)
Dance with the Jackals 6 6.1
Dance with the Jackals 6 (2022)

Filmography

Sipahi 6.1
Sipahi
Drama, Action 2022, Turkey
Dance with the Jackals 6 6.1
Dance with the Jackals 6 Çakallarla Dans 6
Action, Comedy 2022, Turkey
Kurulus: Osman 8
Kurulus: Osman
Action, Drama, History, Adventure 2019, Turkey
Dirilis: Ertugrul 8
Dirilis: Ertugrul
Action, War, History 2014, Turkey
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