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Emyri Crutchfield
Emyri Crutchfield Emyri Crutchfield
Kinoafisha Persons Emyri Crutchfield

Emyri Crutchfield

Emyri Crutchfield

Date of Birth
7 July 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Fargo 8.4
Fargo (2014)
Roots 7.4
Roots (2016)
Amazing Stories 6.6
Amazing Stories (2020)

Filmography

Just Breathe 5.1
Just Breathe Just Breathe
Thriller 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Dark Harvest 5.5
Dark Harvest Dark Harvest
Fantasy, Horror 2023, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
Amazing Stories 6.6
Amazing Stories
Adventure, Sci-Fi 2020, USA
Roots 7.4
Roots
Drama, History, 2016, USA
Fargo 8.4
Fargo
Drama, Crime 2014, USA
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