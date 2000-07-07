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Filmography
Emyri Crutchfield
Emyri Crutchfield
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emyri Crutchfield
Emyri Crutchfield
Emyri Crutchfield
Date of Birth
7 July 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
8.4
Fargo
(2014)
7.4
Roots
(2016)
6.6
Amazing Stories
(2020)
Filmography
5.1
Just Breathe
Just Breathe
Thriller
2025, USA
Watch trailer
5.5
Dark Harvest
Dark Harvest
Fantasy, Horror
2023, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Amazing Stories
Adventure, Sci-Fi
2020, USA
7.4
Roots
Drama, History,
2016, USA
8.4
Fargo
Drama, Crime
2014, USA
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