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Matt Chapman
Matt Chapman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matt Chapman
Matt Chapman
Matt Chapman
Date of Birth
1 November 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
8.7
Gravity Falls
(2012)
8.0
The Owl House
(2020)
Filmography
8
The Owl House
Comedy, Children's, Fantasy
2020, USA
8.7
Gravity Falls
Adventure, Detective, Mystery
2012, USA
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