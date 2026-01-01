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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
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About
Filmography
Shalom Brune-Franklin
Shalom Brune-Franklin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shalom Brune-Franklin
Shalom Brune-Franklin
Shalom Brune-Franklin
Date of Birth
18 August 1994
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
8.0
Dune: Prophecy
(2024)
7.6
Baby Reindeer
(2024)
7.2
Sunny Dancer
(2026)
Filmography
7.3
Sunny Dancer
Sunny Dancer
Comedy, Drama
2026, Germany
Watch trailer
7.1
The Girlfriend
Thriller,
2025, USA
6.1
The Assassin
Drama, Action, Thriller
2025, Great Britain
8
Dune: Prophecy
Drama, Sci-Fi
2024, USA
7.6
Baby Reindeer
Drama,
2024, Great Britain
5.4
Great Expectations
Drama, Romantic,
2023, Great Britain
7
The Tourist
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2022, Australia/USA/Great Britain
5.8
Cursed
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy
2020, Great Britain/Australia
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