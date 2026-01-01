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Shalom Brune-Franklin
Shalom Brune-Franklin Shalom Brune-Franklin
Kinoafisha Persons Shalom Brune-Franklin

Shalom Brune-Franklin

Shalom Brune-Franklin

Date of Birth
18 August 1994
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

Dune: Prophecy 8.0
Dune: Prophecy (2024)
Baby Reindeer 7.6
Baby Reindeer (2024)
Sunny Dancer 7.2
Sunny Dancer (2026)

Filmography

Sunny Dancer 7.3
Sunny Dancer Sunny Dancer
Comedy, Drama 2026, Germany
Watch trailer
The Girlfriend 7.1
The Girlfriend
Thriller, 2025, USA
The Assassin 6.1
The Assassin
Drama, Action, Thriller 2025, Great Britain
Dune: Prophecy 8
Dune: Prophecy
Drama, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Baby Reindeer 7.6
Baby Reindeer
Drama, 2024, Great Britain
Great Expectations 5.4
Great Expectations
Drama, Romantic, 2023, Great Britain
The Tourist 7
The Tourist
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2022, Australia/USA/Great Britain
Cursed 5.8
Cursed
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy 2020, Great Britain/Australia
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