Al Sapienza

Date of Birth
31 July 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Thriller hero

Filmography

Genre
Year
Memory of a Killer
Memory of a Killer
Drama, Thriller 2026, USA
A Suite Holiday Romance 6.6
A Suite Holiday Romance A Suite Holiday Romance
Drama 2025, Canada / USA
Dante's Inferno 5.7
Dante's Inferno Dante's Inferno
Adventure, Drama, Family 2024, USA
Capone 4.3
Capone Fonzo
Crime, Drama 2020, USA
Money Plane 3.8
Money Plane Money Plane
Action 2020, USA
Hudson & Rex 7.3
Hudson & Rex
Drama, Action, Crime 2019, Canada
American Hangman 6.1
American Hangman American Hangman
Thriller 2019, USA
Acceleration 4
Acceleration Acceleration
Action, Crime, Thriller 2019, USA
Omphalos 3.3
Omphalos 7 Splinters in Time
Detective, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
Black Water 4.7
Black Water Black Water
Action, Drama, Thriller 2018, Canada / USA
In the Absence of Good Men 4.5
In the Absence of Good Men Gangster Land
Action, Drama, Crime 2017, USA
Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise 7.3
Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise
Crime, Drama 2015, USA / Canada
Million Dollar Arm 7
Million Dollar Arm Million Dollar Arm
Drama, Sport 2014, USA
Late Phases 6.2
Late Phases Late Phases
Drama 2014, USA
Blue Caprice 5.9
Blue Caprice Blue Caprice
Crime 2013, USA
