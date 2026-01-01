Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Al Sapienza
Al Sapienza
Kinoafisha
Persons
Al Sapienza
Al Sapienza
Al Sapienza
Date of Birth
31 July 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.3
Hudson & Rex
(2019)
7.2
Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise
(2015)
7.0
Million Dollar Arm
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
Sci-Fi
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
2020
2019
2018
2017
2015
2014
2013
All
15
Films
13
TV Shows
2
Actor
15
Memory of a Killer
Drama, Thriller
2026, USA
6.6
A Suite Holiday Romance
A Suite Holiday Romance
Drama
2025, Canada / USA
5.7
Dante's Inferno
Dante's Inferno
Adventure, Drama, Family
2024, USA
4.3
Capone
Fonzo
Crime, Drama
2020, USA
Watch trailer
3.8
Money Plane
Money Plane
Action
2020, USA
7.3
Hudson & Rex
Drama, Action, Crime
2019, Canada
6.1
American Hangman
American Hangman
Thriller
2019, USA
4
Acceleration
Acceleration
Action, Crime, Thriller
2019, USA
3.3
Omphalos
7 Splinters in Time
Detective, Thriller, Sci-Fi
2018, USA
4.7
Black Water
Black Water
Action, Drama, Thriller
2018, Canada / USA
4.5
In the Absence of Good Men
Gangster Land
Action, Drama, Crime
2017, USA
7.3
Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise
Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise
Crime, Drama
2015, USA / Canada
7
Million Dollar Arm
Million Dollar Arm
Drama, Sport
2014, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Late Phases
Late Phases
Drama
2014, USA
5.9
Blue Caprice
Blue Caprice
Crime
2013, USA
Watch trailer
