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Michael Devine Michael Devine
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Devine

Michael Devine

Michael Devine

Date of Birth
28 September 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Undoing 7.3
The Undoing (2020)
Limitless 7.2
Limitless (2015)
Big Time Adolescence 6.9
Big Time Adolescence (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Watcher 6.3
The Watcher
Thriller, Horror 2022, USA
The Undoing 7.3
The Undoing
Drama, Thriller, 2020, USA
Big Time Adolescence 6.9
Big Time Adolescence Big Time Adolescence
Comedy, Drama 2019, USA
Limitless 7.2
Limitless
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi 2015, USA
Identical 3.3
Identical Identical
Thriller 2011, USA
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