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About
Filmography
Michael Devine
Michael Devine
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Devine
Michael Devine
Michael Devine
Date of Birth
28 September 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.3
The Undoing
(2020)
7.2
Limitless
(2015)
6.9
Big Time Adolescence
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2022
2020
2019
2015
2011
All
5
Films
2
TV Shows
3
Actor
5
6.3
The Watcher
Thriller, Horror
2022, USA
7.3
The Undoing
Drama, Thriller,
2020, USA
6.9
Big Time Adolescence
Big Time Adolescence
Comedy, Drama
2019, USA
7.2
Limitless
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi
2015, USA
3.3
Identical
Identical
Thriller
2011, USA
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