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Filmography
Momona Tamada
Momona Tamada
Kinoafisha
Persons
Momona Tamada
Momona Tamada
Momona Tamada
Date of Birth
28 September 2006
Age
19 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action heroine
,
The Adventurer
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
7.9
ONI
(2022)
7.4
Avatar: The Last Airbender
(2024)
7.1
The Baby-Sitters Club
(2020)
Filmography
5.3
The Spiderwick Chronicles
Sci-Fi
2024, USA
7.4
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2024, USA
7.9
ONI
Adventure, Fantasy,
2022, USA/Japan
6.7
Secret Headquarters
Secret Headquarters
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
The Baby-Sitters Club
Drama, Comedy, Family
2020, USA
4.8
The Main Event
The Main Event
Action, Comedy, Family
2020, USA
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