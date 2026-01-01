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Mithila Palkar Mithila Palkar
Kinoafisha Persons Mithila Palkar

Mithila Palkar

Mithila Palkar

Date of Birth
11 January 1993
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Little Things 8.0
Little Things (2016)
Chopsticks 6.5
Chopsticks (2019)
Bhooth Bangla 5.9
Bhooth Bangla (2026)

Filmography

Super Subbu
Super Subbu
Drama, Comedy 2026, India
Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos 5.2
Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos
Action, Comedy, Crime 2026, India
Bhooth Bangla 5.9
Bhooth Bangla Bhooth Bangla
Comedy, Horror 2026, India
Watch trailer
Chopsticks 6.5
Chopsticks Chopsticks
Comedy, Drama 2019, India
Little Things 8
Little Things
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2016, India
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