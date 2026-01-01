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Mithila Palkar
Mithila Palkar
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mithila Palkar
Mithila Palkar
Mithila Palkar
Date of Birth
11 January 1993
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.0
Little Things
(2016)
6.5
Chopsticks
(2019)
5.9
Bhooth Bangla
(2026)
Filmography
Super Subbu
Drama, Comedy
2026, India
5.2
Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos
Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos
Action, Comedy, Crime
2026, India
5.9
Bhooth Bangla
Bhooth Bangla
Comedy, Horror
2026, India
Watch trailer
6.5
Chopsticks
Chopsticks
Comedy, Drama
2019, India
8
Little Things
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2016, India
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