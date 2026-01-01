Menu
Avinash Tiwary
Avinash Tiwary
Date of Birth
1 January 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.1
Khakee: The Bihar Chapter
(2022)
7.6
Madgaon Express
(2024)
6.6
Bulbbul
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Horror
Mystery
Year
All
2026
2024
2022
2020
All
4
Films
3
TV Shows
1
Actor
4
6.4
O' Romeo
O' Romeo
Action, Crime, Drama
2026, India
Watch trailer
7.6
Madgaon Express
Madgaon Express
Comedy, Drama
2024, India
Watch trailer
8.1
Khakee: The Bihar Chapter
Drama, Action, Crime
2022, USA/India
6.6
Bulbbul
Bulbbul
Drama, Horror, Mystery
2020, India
