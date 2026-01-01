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Moisés Arizmendi Moisés Arizmendi
Kinoafisha Persons Moisés Arizmendi

Moisés Arizmendi

Moisés Arizmendi

Date of Birth
22 April 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

La Historia de Juana 8.2
La Historia de Juana (2024)
El Chapo 7.9
El Chapo (2017)
Pálpito 6.5
Pálpito (2022)

Filmography

La Historia de Juana 8.2
La Historia de Juana
Drama, Romantic 2024, Mexico
The Manny 6.4
The Manny
Comedy, Romantic 2023, Mexico
Pálpito 6.5
Pálpito
Drama, Thriller 2022, Mexico
Dad Wanted 5.8
Dad Wanted Se busca papá
Comedy 2020, Mexico
You've Got This 5.8
You've Got This Ahí te Encargo / You've Got This
Romantic, Comedy 2020, Mexico
Laws of Love
Laws of Love
Drama, Romantic 2018, Mexico
El Chapo 7.9
El Chapo
Drama, Crime 2017, USA
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