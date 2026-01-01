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Filmography
Moisés Arizmendi
Moisés Arizmendi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Moisés Arizmendi
Moisés Arizmendi
Moisés Arizmendi
Date of Birth
22 April 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.2
La Historia de Juana
(2024)
7.9
El Chapo
(2017)
6.5
Pálpito
(2022)
Filmography
8.2
La Historia de Juana
Drama, Romantic
2024, Mexico
6.4
The Manny
Comedy, Romantic
2023, Mexico
6.5
Pálpito
Drama, Thriller
2022, Mexico
5.8
Dad Wanted
Se busca papá
Comedy
2020, Mexico
5.8
You've Got This
Ahí te Encargo / You've Got This
Romantic, Comedy
2020, Mexico
Laws of Love
Drama, Romantic
2018, Mexico
7.9
El Chapo
Drama, Crime
2017, USA
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