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About
Filmography
Lee Seo-hwan
Lee Seo-hwan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Seo-hwan
Lee Seo-hwan
Lee Seo-hwan
Date of Birth
6 March 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.8
The Manipulated
(2025)
8.2
Squid Game
(2021)
8.0
The Devil Judge
(2021)
Filmography
Cabbage Your Life
Drama, Comedy, Family,
2026, South Korea
6.9
The Dream Life of Mr. Kim
Drama, Comedy,
2025, South Korea
8.8
The Manipulated
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2025, South Korea
6.4
Law and the City
Drama,
2025, South Korea
Undercover High School
Drama, Detective,
2025, South Korea
4.2
Goodbye Earth
Drama, Sci-Fi,
2024, South Korea
7.9
The Tale of Lady Ok
Drama, Romantic, History,
2024, South Korea
7.1
Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist
Drama, Comedy, History,
2022, South Korea
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