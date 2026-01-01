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Lee Seo-hwan
Lee Seo-hwan Lee Seo-hwan
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Seo-hwan

Lee Seo-hwan

Lee Seo-hwan

Date of Birth
6 March 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

The Manipulated 8.8
The Manipulated (2025)
Squid Game 8.2
Squid Game (2021)
The Devil Judge 8.0
The Devil Judge (2021)

Filmography

Cabbage Your Life
Cabbage Your Life
Drama, Comedy, Family, 2026, South Korea
The Dream Life of Mr. Kim 6.9
The Dream Life of Mr. Kim
Drama, Comedy, 2025, South Korea
The Manipulated 8.8
The Manipulated
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2025, South Korea
Law and the City 6.4
Law and the City
Drama, 2025, South Korea
Undercover High School
Undercover High School
Drama, Detective, 2025, South Korea
Goodbye Earth 4.2
Goodbye Earth
Drama, Sci-Fi, 2024, South Korea
The Tale of Lady Ok 7.9
The Tale of Lady Ok
Drama, Romantic, History, 2024, South Korea
Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist 7.1
Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist
Drama, Comedy, History, 2022, South Korea
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