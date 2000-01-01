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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Michael Uppendahl
Michael Uppendahl
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Uppendahl
Michael Uppendahl
Michael Uppendahl
Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Producer
Popular Films
8.6
Fargo
(2014)
8.4
American Crime Story
(2016)
8.3
Daredevil
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
History
Horror
Musical
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Sport
Thriller
War
Western
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
2023
2022
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2007
2005
All
29
Films
1
TV Shows
28
Director
29
The Beauty
Crime, Sci-Fi
2026, USA
6.6
The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox
Drama, Crime,
2025, USA
6.3
The Decameron
Drama, History,
2024, USA
7.1
American Sports Story
Drama, Sport
2024, USA
6.1
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches
Mystery, Drama
2023, USA
6.7
Candy
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2022, USA
7.4
Hollywood
Drama,
2020, USA
7.2
Hunters
Drama
2020, USA
7
Ratched
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2020, USA
6.5
Quad
Adam
Drama
2020, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
The Hot Zone
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2019, USA
6.9
Castle Rock
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2018, USA
7.7
Legion
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
8.4
American Crime Story
Drama, Crime
2016, USA
7
Scream Queens
Comedy, Horror
2015, USA
8.3
Daredevil
Drama, Action, Crime
2015, USA
6.7
Fear the Walking Dead
Drama, Action, Horror
2015, USA
7.8
Manhattan
Drama
2014, USA
8.6
Fargo
Drama, Crime
2014, USA
7.9
Turn
Drama, War
2014, USA
8.2
Ray Donovan
Drama, Action, Crime
2013, USA
8.1
Longmire
Drama, Thriller, Western
2012, USA
7.6
House of Lies
Drama, Comedy
2012, USA
7.9
American Horror Story
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2011, USA
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