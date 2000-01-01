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Michael Uppendahl
Michael Uppendahl Michael Uppendahl
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Uppendahl

Michael Uppendahl

Michael Uppendahl

Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Producer

Popular Films

Fargo 8.6
Fargo (2014)
American Crime Story 8.4
American Crime Story (2016)
Daredevil 8.3
Daredevil (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Beauty
The Beauty
Crime, Sci-Fi 2026, USA
The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox 6.6
The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox
Drama, Crime, 2025, USA
The Decameron 6.3
The Decameron
Drama, History, 2024, USA
American Sports Story 7.1
American Sports Story
Drama, Sport 2024, USA
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches 6.1
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches
Mystery, Drama 2023, USA
Candy 6.7
Candy
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2022, USA
Hollywood 7.4
Hollywood
Drama, 2020, USA
Hunters 7.2
Hunters
Drama 2020, USA
Ratched 7
Ratched
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2020, USA
Quad 6.5
Quad Adam
Drama 2020, USA
Watch trailer
The Hot Zone 7.2
The Hot Zone
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2019, USA
Castle Rock 6.9
Castle Rock
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2018, USA
Legion 7.7
Legion
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
American Crime Story 8.4
American Crime Story
Drama, Crime 2016, USA
Scream Queens 7
Scream Queens
Comedy, Horror 2015, USA
Daredevil 8.3
Daredevil
Drama, Action, Crime 2015, USA
Fear the Walking Dead 6.7
Fear the Walking Dead
Drama, Action, Horror 2015, USA
Manhattan 7.8
Manhattan
Drama 2014, USA
Fargo 8.6
Fargo
Drama, Crime 2014, USA
Turn 7.9
Turn
Drama, War 2014, USA
Ray Donovan 8.2
Ray Donovan
Drama, Action, Crime 2013, USA
Longmire 8.1
Longmire
Drama, Thriller, Western 2012, USA
House of Lies 7.6
House of Lies
Drama, Comedy 2012, USA
American Horror Story 7.9
American Horror Story
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2011, USA
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