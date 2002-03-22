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Nicole Wallace Nicole Wallace
Kinoafisha Persons Nicole Wallace

Nicole Wallace

Nicole Wallace

Date of Birth
22 March 2002
Age
24 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Raising voices 7.9
Raising voices (2024)
Culpa nuestra 7.6
Culpa nuestra (2025)
Culpa Tuya 7.1
Culpa Tuya (2024)

Filmography

The House of the Spirits
The House of the Spirits
Drama, Romantic 2026, Spain
Culpa nuestra 7.6
Culpa nuestra Culpa nuestra
Romantic 2025, Spain / USA
Watch trailer
Raising voices 7.9
Raising voices
Drama 2024, Spain
Culpa Tuya 7.1
Culpa Tuya Culpa tuya
Drama, Romantic 2024, Spain / USA
Culpa Mia 6.3
Culpa Mia Culpa mía
Drama 2023, Spain
Watch trailer
Vera 6.3
Vera Vera
Drama 2023, Spain
Parot 5.6
Parot
Thriller, 2021, Spain
Show more
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