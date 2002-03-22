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Filmography
Nicole Wallace
Nicole Wallace
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicole Wallace
Nicole Wallace
Nicole Wallace
Date of Birth
22 March 2002
Age
24 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.9
Raising voices
(2024)
7.6
Culpa nuestra
(2025)
7.1
Culpa Tuya
(2024)
Filmography
The House of the Spirits
Drama, Romantic
2026, Spain
7.6
Culpa nuestra
Culpa nuestra
Romantic
2025, Spain / USA
Watch trailer
7.9
Raising voices
Drama
2024, Spain
7.1
Culpa Tuya
Culpa tuya
Drama, Romantic
2024, Spain / USA
6.3
Culpa Mia
Culpa mía
Drama
2023, Spain
Watch trailer
6.3
Vera
Vera
Drama
2023, Spain
5.6
Parot
Thriller,
2021, Spain
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