Awards and nominations of Ncuti Gatwa

Ncuti Gatwa
Awards and nominations of Ncuti Gatwa
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021 BAFTA Awards 2021
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020 BAFTA Awards 2020
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
