Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ncuti Gatwa
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ncuti Gatwa
Ncuti Gatwa
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ncuti Gatwa
BAFTA Awards 2022
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree