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About
Filmography
Calam Lynch
Calam Lynch
Kinoafisha
Persons
Calam Lynch
Calam Lynch
Calam Lynch
Date of Birth
7 November 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.4
Sweetpea
(2024)
7.3
Mrs. Wilson
(2018)
7.0
Archie
(2023)
Filmography
Ride or Die
Comedy, Action, Adventure
2026, USA
Outrageous
Drama, History,
2025, Great Britain
7.4
Sweetpea
Drama, Comedy, Thriller
2024, Great Britain
7
Archie
Drama,
2023, Great Britain
7.3
Mrs. Wilson
Drama, Detective,
2018, Great Britain/USA
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