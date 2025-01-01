Menu
Bessie Carter
Bessie Carter
Bessie Carter
Date of Birth
25 October 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.7
Mrs. Warren's Profession
(2025)
6.9
A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story
(2025)
0.0
Outrageous
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
History
Year
All
2025
All
3
Films
1
TV Shows
2
Actress
3
Outrageous
Drama, History
2025, Great Britain
6.9
A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story
Drama, Crime, History
2025, Great Britain
7.7
Mrs. Warren's Profession
Mrs. Warren's Profession
2025, Great Britain
