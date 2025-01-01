Menu
Ali Yağcı
Date of Birth
1 January 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Height
183 cm (6 ft 0 in)
Eye colour
brown

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 2 TV Shows 2 Actor 2
Her Yerde Sen
Her Yerde Sen
Comedy, Romantic 2019, Turkey
Erkenci Kus 7.4
Erkenci Kus
Comedy, Romantic 2018, Turkey
