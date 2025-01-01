Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Ali Yağcı
Ali Yağcı
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ali Yağcı
Ali Yağcı
Ali Yağcı
Date of Birth
1 January 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Height
183 cm (6 ft 0 in)
Eye colour
brown
Popular Films
7.4
Erkenci Kus
(2018)
0.0
Her Yerde Sen
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Romantic
Year
All
2019
2018
All
2
TV Shows
2
Actor
2
Her Yerde Sen
Comedy, Romantic
2019, Turkey
7.4
Erkenci Kus
Comedy, Romantic
2018, Turkey
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree