Kinoafisha Persons Nicola Coughlan Awards

Awards and nominations of Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
