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Shen Yue Shen Yue
Kinoafisha Persons Shen Yue

Shen Yue

Shen Yue

Date of Birth
27 February 1997
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Smile Code 7.4
Smile Code (2024)
Love in Pavilion 6.3
Love in Pavilion (2025)
A Love So Beautiful 0.0
A Love So Beautiful (2017)

Filmography

Love in Pavilion 6.3
Love in Pavilion
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic, 2025, China
Smile Code 7.4
Smile Code
Romantic, 2024, China
A Love So Beautiful
A Love So Beautiful
Drama, Romantic 2017, China
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