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About
Filmography
Shen Yue
Shen Yue
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shen Yue
Shen Yue
Shen Yue
Date of Birth
27 February 1997
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.4
Smile Code
(2024)
6.3
Love in Pavilion
(2025)
0.0
A Love So Beautiful
(2017)
Filmography
6.3
Love in Pavilion
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic,
2025, China
7.4
Smile Code
Romantic,
2024, China
A Love So Beautiful
Drama, Romantic
2017, China
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