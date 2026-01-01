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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Macit Sonkan
Macit Sonkan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Macit Sonkan
Macit Sonkan
Macit Sonkan
Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.6
Çukur
(2017)
6.5
Hercai
(2019)
5.6
Aşktan Kaçılmaz
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2019
2017
2014
All
3
TV Shows
3
Actor
3
6.5
Hercai
Drama, Romantic
2019, Turkey
7.6
Çukur
Drama, Action, Crime
2017, Turkey
5.6
Aşktan Kaçılmaz
Drama, Romantic
2014, Turkey
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