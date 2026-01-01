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Macit Sonkan
Macit Sonkan Macit Sonkan
Kinoafisha Persons Macit Sonkan

Macit Sonkan

Macit Sonkan

Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Çukur 7.6
Çukur (2017)
Hercai 6.5
Hercai (2019)
Aşktan Kaçılmaz 5.6
Aşktan Kaçılmaz (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Hercai 6.5
Hercai
Drama, Romantic 2019, Turkey
Çukur 7.6
Çukur
Drama, Action, Crime 2017, Turkey
Aşktan Kaçılmaz 5.6
Aşktan Kaçılmaz
Drama, Romantic 2014, Turkey
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