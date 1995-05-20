Menu
Aybüke Pusat
Aybüke Pusat
Date of Birth
20 May 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Height
172 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Eye colour
brown
Popular Films
0.0
50M2
(2021)
0.0
Hayaller ve Hayatlar
(2022)
0.0
Teşkilat
(2021)
Filmography
Halef: Köklerin Çağrısı
Drama
2025, Turkey
Hayaller ve Hayatlar
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2022, Turkey
Sifirinci Gün
Drama, Action
2022, Turkey
Teşkilat
Drama, Action
2021, Turkey
50M2
Drama, Comedy
2021, Turkey
Her Yerde Sen
Comedy, Romantic
2019, Turkey
