Aybüke Pusat

Date of Birth
20 May 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Height
172 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Eye colour
brown

Popular Films

50M2 0.0
50M2 (2021)
Hayaller ve Hayatlar 0.0
Hayaller ve Hayatlar (2022)
Teşkilat 0.0
Teşkilat (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 6 TV Shows 6 Actress 6
Halef: Köklerin Çağrısı
Halef: Köklerin Çağrısı
Drama 2025, Turkey
Hayaller ve Hayatlar
Hayaller ve Hayatlar
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2022, Turkey
Sifirinci Gün
Sifirinci Gün
Drama, Action 2022, Turkey
Teşkilat
Teşkilat
Drama, Action 2021, Turkey
50M2
50M2
Drama, Comedy 2021, Turkey
Her Yerde Sen
Her Yerde Sen
Comedy, Romantic 2019, Turkey
