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About
Filmography
Kentarō Kumagai
Kentarō Kumagai
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kentarō Kumagai
Kentarō Kumagai
Kentarō Kumagai
Date of Birth
16 February 1994
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Fantasy hero
,
Action hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.4
To Your Eternity
(2021)
8.3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
(2019)
8.2
In the Clear Moonlit Dusk
(2026)
Filmography
8.2
In the Clear Moonlit Dusk
Anime, Romantic
2026, Japan
Yoroi-Shinden Samurai Troopers
Anime, Sci-Fi, Action
2026, Japan
6.9
With You, Our Love Will Make It Through
Anime, Fantasy, Romantic
2025, Japan
The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest
Anime, Fantasy
2025, Japan
6.5
Tasokare Hotel
Anime, Fantasy, Mystery
2025, Japan
8.1
Delicious in Dungeon
Anime, Comedy, Fantasy
2024, Japan
5.8
The Gene of AI
Drama, Anime, Sci-Fi
2023, Japan
6.4
Kaina of the Great Snow Sea
Anime, Fantasy
2023, Japan
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