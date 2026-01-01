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Kentarō Kumagai Kentarō Kumagai
Kinoafisha Persons Kentarō Kumagai

Kentarō Kumagai

Kentarō Kumagai

Date of Birth
16 February 1994
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Fantasy hero, Action hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

To Your Eternity 8.4
To Your Eternity (2021)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 8.3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (2019)
In the Clear Moonlit Dusk 8.2
In the Clear Moonlit Dusk (2026)

Filmography

In the Clear Moonlit Dusk 8.2
In the Clear Moonlit Dusk
Anime, Romantic 2026, Japan
Yoroi-Shinden Samurai Troopers
Yoroi-Shinden Samurai Troopers
Anime, Sci-Fi, Action 2026, Japan
With You, Our Love Will Make It Through 6.9
With You, Our Love Will Make It Through
Anime, Fantasy, Romantic 2025, Japan
The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest
The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest
Anime, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Tasokare Hotel 6.5
Tasokare Hotel
Anime, Fantasy, Mystery 2025, Japan
Delicious in Dungeon 8.1
Delicious in Dungeon
Anime, Comedy, Fantasy 2024, Japan
The Gene of AI 5.8
The Gene of AI
Drama, Anime, Sci-Fi 2023, Japan
Kaina of the Great Snow Sea 6.4
Kaina of the Great Snow Sea
Anime, Fantasy 2023, Japan
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