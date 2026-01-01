Menu
Aaron LaPlante
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
The Adventurer, Voice actor, Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.3
Primal
(2019)
7.6
GOAT
(2026)
Tickets
6.8
Fixed
(2025)
Filmography
3
7.6
GOAT
GOAT
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
2026, USA
6.8
Fixed
Fixed
Animation, Comedy
2025, USA
8.3
Primal
Action, Adventure
2019, USA
