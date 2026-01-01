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About
Filmography
Chasten Harmon
Chasten Harmon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Chasten Harmon
Chasten Harmon
Chasten Harmon
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.7
Elementary
(2012)
7.6
Lucifer
(2016)
7.2
Pure Genius
(2016)
Filmography
5.7
The Mistress
The Mistress
Horror, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
The InBetween
Drama, Crime, Mystery
2019, USA
7.2
Pure Genius
Drama
2016, USA
7.6
Lucifer
Drama, Crime, Mystery
2016, USA
7.7
Elementary
Drama, Crime, Detective
2012, USA
Show more
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