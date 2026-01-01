Mert Yazıcıoğlu

Menu
Date of Birth
10 May 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Height
178 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Kızıl Goncalar 8.3
Kızıl Goncalar (2023)
Love 101 7.4
Love 101 (2020)
Kuruluş: Orhan 6.8
Kuruluş: Orhan (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Kuruluş: Orhan 6.8
Kuruluş: Orhan
Drama, Action 2025, Turkey
Kızıl Goncalar 8.3
Kızıl Goncalar
Drama 2023, Turkey
Darmaduman 6.4
Darmaduman
Drama, Romantic 2022, Turkey
Bir Annenin Günahi 4.9
Bir Annenin Günahi
Drama 2020, Turkey
Love 101 7.4
Love 101
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2020, Turkey
Bir Litre Gözyaşı 5
Bir Litre Gözyaşı
Drama 2018, Turkey
