Mert Yazıcıoğlu
Mert Yazıcıoğlu
Mert Yazıcıoğlu
Date of Birth
10 May 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Height
178 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.3
Kızıl Goncalar
(2023)
7.4
Love 101
(2020)
6.8
Kuruluş: Orhan
(2025)
Filmography
6.8
Kuruluş: Orhan
Drama, Action
2025, Turkey
8.3
Kızıl Goncalar
Drama
2023, Turkey
6.4
Darmaduman
Drama, Romantic
2022, Turkey
4.9
Bir Annenin Günahi
Drama
2020, Turkey
7.4
Love 101
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2020, Turkey
5
Bir Litre Gözyaşı
Drama
2018, Turkey
