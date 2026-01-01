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About
Filmography
Ozan Dolunay
Ozan Dolunay
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ozan Dolunay
Ozan Dolunay
Ozan Dolunay
Date of Birth
2 May 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.0
Ask Laftan Anlamaz
(2016)
6.4
Zalim Istanbul
(2019)
5.9
Iyi Günde Kötü Günde
(2020)
Filmography
The Town
Drama
2025, Turkey
5.5
Dilek Taşı
Drama
2023, Turkey
5.6
Misafir
Drama
2021, Turkey
5.5
Bizi Ayiran Çizgi
Drama
2021, Turkey
5.9
Iyi Günde Kötü Günde
Drama, Romantic
2020, Turkey
6.4
Zalim Istanbul
Drama
2019, Turkey
8
Ask Laftan Anlamaz
Comedy, Romantic
2016, Turkey
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