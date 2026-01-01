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Ozan Dolunay Ozan Dolunay
Kinoafisha Persons Ozan Dolunay

Ozan Dolunay

Ozan Dolunay

Date of Birth
2 May 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Ask Laftan Anlamaz 8.0
Ask Laftan Anlamaz (2016)
Zalim Istanbul 6.4
Zalim Istanbul (2019)
Iyi Günde Kötü Günde 5.9
Iyi Günde Kötü Günde (2020)

Filmography

The Town
The Town
Drama 2025, Turkey
Dilek Taşı 5.5
Dilek Taşı
Drama 2023, Turkey
Misafir 5.6
Misafir
Drama 2021, Turkey
Bizi Ayiran Çizgi 5.5
Bizi Ayiran Çizgi
Drama 2021, Turkey
Iyi Günde Kötü Günde 5.9
Iyi Günde Kötü Günde
Drama, Romantic 2020, Turkey
Zalim Istanbul 6.4
Zalim Istanbul
Drama 2019, Turkey
Ask Laftan Anlamaz 8
Ask Laftan Anlamaz
Comedy, Romantic 2016, Turkey
Show more
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